community journalist

Pa. man turns garage into boxing gym to build confidence for kids

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. man turns garage into boxing gym to build confidence for kids

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I'll take every single punch for these guys," said Maliq Harris. "Boxing is more about teaching discipline, self-awareness, encouragement. It's totally different than what people see on TV."

Harris sought out boxing as a personal fitness tool two decades ago. But the hobby quickly turned into a passion through which he can give back to the local community.

"I was a child who grew up without a father due to some drug and alcohol abuse," he said. "So for me right now, what I'm doing is working with kids with ADD, ADHD, Parkinson's, any disability, confidence, bullying, anything."

Harris, who also had a learning disability as a child, uses boxing to mentor kids who have any type of challenge they need to overcome. He converted his two-car garage into King's Corner Boxing Studio to provide one-on-one instruction for youth and adults.

Gavin McNichol, a 16-year-old high school student, was experiencing bullying before he stepped into King's Corner.

"He definitely taught me a lot since I started coming here," said McNichol. "He got me really good at, like, just knowing how to defend myself, how to have self-control in, like, a situation. You don't always have to fight to resolve, like, an argument."

Another student, 13-year-old Nicholas Koren, has seen growth over the last two years as a boxer. His mom, Robin, sees it every day.

"He has ADHD and Tourette's, so it has always been harder for him to be able to concentrate," she said. "From the very beginning, he was happy, excited, it was something new, he got out his energy, he just loved it."

Maliq Harris has not only helped kids in the boxing ring. He and his wife have adopted seven children out of foster care. Combined with their five biological kids, they have a total of 12.

"We love children. My wife and I both had a little trouble in our childhood, so something we wanted to do was have a big family," said Harris, who was inspired by his mother and grandfather to give a fantastic life to each of their kids.

With King's Corner Boxing Studio, Harris will continue inviting many more kids into his home to learn life skills they will never forget.

To learn more, visit their website, Instagram, or send an email to info@kingscornerboxing.com.

RELATED: How a nonprofit transformed the life of a teen karate star and many others

EMBED More News Videos

A Bucks County couple foots the bill for families who can't afford to fund their children's extracurricular passions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslansdale boroughcommunity journalistboxinginstagram storiescool kidsfun stuffbe inspiredsportsfeel goodout of school youth project
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Philadelphia shelter feeds homeless and hungry for Thanksgiving
Safe snacks you can feed pets from Thanksgiving dinner
Philly veteran starts food delivery service to support small business
AIDS Memorial Quilt touches hearts at Philadelphia synagogue
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News