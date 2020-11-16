Boyd's is coming to the burbs, bringing trendy staples in time for the holiday season

Boyds, the luxury women's and menswear retailer is setting up a pop-up shop at Suburban Square for the season, with the hope of becoming permanent.The fourth-generation company is known for its iconic boutique in Center City, which has experienced some setbacks during the pandemic. They recently reopened their Center City location in September and launched the pop-up in October.The store, in its 83rd year, is adapting merchandise to meet today's needs, focusing more on casual wear.Trending in their curated collection is especially coats, everyday jeans, Autumn cashmere sweaters, hiking boots and sneakers. There are additional services on-site including tailoring, personal shopping. and a genius bar - where you can connect to the flagship shop for even more options. They've also brought in Boyd's Beauty, a curated skincare line, with available beauty experts on the ready.117 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003