CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the gruesome murder of his girlfriend in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.Police were called to the Willow Apartments on the 400 block of Springfield Avenue in Clifton Heights around 4:15 a.m. Friday.Police say a fight between the two turned deadly.Arriving officers found the man in the process of decapitating his girlfriend, according to police.He was taken into custody.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The Delaware County District Attorney's Office is continuing to investigate.