Eagles' Matt Pryor, Raven's Brandon Williams placed on COVID-19 list

Sources tell 6abc that Pryor has not actually tested positive for coronavirus.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two players will be not be in Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens due to COVID-19.

The Eagles announced Friday that right guard Matt Pryor has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



On Saturday, the Ravens reported defensive tackle Brandon Williams has been placed on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.


In their statements, each team says, "the Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons."

Sources tell 6abc that Pryor has not actually tested positive for coronavirus, but came into contact with someone who did and he needs to be away from the team.

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Matt Pryor looks on during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool



No further details are known of Williams' contact with the virus.

Right tackle Lane Johnson has been officially ruled out with an ankle injury.

Rookie Jack Driscoll will start for Johnson.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles welcoming back 'rowdy' fans, hope for some momentum

Newcomer Jamon Brown will make his start for the Eagles to replace Pryor.



"Whenever we get a new player, it's about catching them up to speed on our playbook. He's done a really nice job. He's a smart guy. He's aggressive coming off the ball. He fits in really well," head coach Doug Pederson said.

It's musical chairs to protect quarterback Carson Wentz.

"I think I bring a little experience. I've started a lot of games. I've helped a few organizations win some games," Brown said.



The Eagles will not have DeSean Jackson or Alshon Jeffery to help them win Sunday. For the third straight game, both are out.

So Travis Fulgham, the man of the hour who was on the practice squad just a few weeks ago, will get another start. He had ten catches for 152 yards last week.

Wentz is all-in on Fulgham.

"He's a big-time player. We've seen what he's done in practice now for a while and how he's come along within our offense, our system. He's been making play after play, and I think he has a bright future ahead of him," Wentz said.

RELATED: Preparations underway as fans return to Lincoln Financial field for Sunday's Eagles game
In just two days, Lincoln Financial Field will open its doors doors to 7,500 staff, team members, media and fans for the first time this season.



The Eagles activated safety Will Parks from Injured Reserve and he will make his debut Sunday.

Eagles also activated defensive end Vinny Curry.



The Eagles play the Ravens at home at 1 p.m.
