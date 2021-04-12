FYI Philly

Manatawny Still Works, Brandywine Valley SPCA partner up for Piper's Pals project

By Timothy Walton
Manatawny Still Works, Brandywine Valley SPCA partner up for Piper's Pals adoption project

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Pottstown it is booze to the rescue for some local animals trying to find new homes.

Brandywine Valley SPCA has partnered with Manatawny Still Works on a project called Piper's Pals.

The name refers to Piper, the mascot at Manatawny Still Works. Known as the distillery dog, Piper was rescued from a local shelter when MSW first opened in 2014. She has been there ever since.

The distillery has been a longtime supporter of local shelters donating a percentage of vodka sales to help support local animals. This latest project is highlighting long-time residents at Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Manatawny will highlight the animal at the distillery and on social media. Once the dog gets adopted the new dog parent will receive a gift package from Manatawny Still Works that includes a bottle of vodka, a shirt and a tour of the facility.


