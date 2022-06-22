More than 700 animals in need of home at mega SPCA adoption event

The pets were rescued in Louisiana and brought back to the tri-state area.
This weekend, they will be ready for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's summer Mega Adoption Event.
"The adoption fees are just $35 for any dog, cat or kitten in our shelters," said Linda Torelli from Brandywine Valley SPCA. "We are packed right now, as is the case at shelters across the country. We need a lot of adopters."
Organizers are leading this Delaware Valley effort to find a match for more than 700 homeless animals.
Brandywine Valley SPCA has teamed up with ACCT Philly in Center City, Humane PA in Berks and Lancaster counties, and Animal Adoption Center and Homeward Bound in New Jersey.
At Brandywine's shelters, the $35 adoption fee includes spaying/neutering, microchipping, vaccinations and a free follow-up exam.
They recommend you bring your family members to help choose the perfect pet.