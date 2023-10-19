4 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults in Cumberland County

Police say there are additional suspects out there responsible for other assaults and robberies on Sunday and Monday evening.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Bridgeton police in Cumberland County are investigating 11 assaults and robberies that have happened since Sunday.

Four teens are in custody, but investigators say they are looking for more suspects.

One of the incidents happened on Bank Street in Bridgeton.

Adelfo Lopez Roblero was walking home when he says four teens attacked him.

"I was coming here and they came out and hit me. They hit me, they threw me, and they kicked me five times," said Roblero.

He says the boys demanded money and his cell phone.

While he didn't go to the hospital, he was hurt.

Police say another incident happened near the city's dog park on Wednesday night.

A 23-year-old man was beaten, had $300 stolen from his wallet, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly after that, police arrested four teens in the area, including two 17-year-olds and two 14-year-olds.

Despite these arrests, police say there are additional suspects out there responsible for other assaults and robberies on Sunday and Monday evening.

In most of the incidents, victims described a group of four or five juveniles demanding money and valuables.

In some cases, victims were sent to the hospital with minor facial injuries.

In at least one case, the victim said the suspects had a gun.

Alexander Scott owns a hair salon at Washington and North Pearl streets in Bridgeton, where two residents in their 40s were assaulted and robbed on Sunday evening.

"I know they have these juveniles in a gang and they have to do things to make points to prove themselves," said Scott.

He was surprised to hear about the string of crimes that came so close to his business.

"I've never had any problems right here. Blocks away, I hear about it. But it's never bothered me over in this area. Especially on this corner," said Scott.

The four juveniles arrested were charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft, and unlawful possession of both an imitation firearm and a weapon.

Anyone who has any information about any of these assaults is asked to contact Bridgeton police.