6 people injured after car racing on Broad Street crashes into another vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six people are injured after a car racing on Broad Street crashes into another vehicle in North Philadelphia.

The horrible crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3400 block of North Broad Street.

Police say two vehicles were racing when one of the cars crashed into a woman's SUV as she was trying to turn onto West Ontario Street.

The crash was so forceful, the woman was ejected from her vehicle.

Five other people were also injured.

All of the victims are being treated at Temple University Hospital.

No word yet on their conditions.