Broad Street Run switches date for this year | Other changes announced

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Organizers are making changes to the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run for this year.

It is traditionally held on the first Sunday in May.

For this year only, the 10-miler through Philadelphia is moving one week earlier: to Sunday, April 30.

In their announcement Monday morning, race organizers also said that pandemic restrictions are over.

You do not need to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask at the start line.

The finish line is also changing. This year's race will end at the K Lot near Lincoln Financial Field.

The lottery for one of the limited 40,000 spots opens Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Organizers say kids events and post-race activities will return this year, and families are welcome at the finish line.

There will be no virtual race option for 2023.