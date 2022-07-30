'Tina Turner Musical', '1776' headline 2022-23 Broadway shows coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alicia Vitarelli and Rick Williams give you an in-depth preview of the Broadway shows coming to Philadelphia for the 2022-23 season.

The upcoming Broadway series is one of the biggest ever in Philadelphia

Broadway is back in Philadelphia in a big way, with 14 productions in the 2022-23 season, almost 50 Tony Awards won between them.

There are Philadelphia premieres -- some straight off their Broadway run -- and fan favorites back by popular demand.

2022-23 Broadway series

Philly Premieres

"Tina: The Tina Turner" musical is the first subscription show of the season. It's high energy with powerful music and choreography and a life story that is both tragic and awe-inspiring. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Nov. 22-Dec. 4

You can ring in the New Year with "Jagged Little Pill", based on Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking '90s album. It was nominated for 15 Tony Awards and took home a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Jagged Little Pill - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Jan 3-15, 2023

Broadway is known for musicals, but "A Soldier's Play" takes the stage in late January.

The story is set in segregated Black barracks in the South in World War ll, and it's a murder-mystery.

Philadelphia-born playwright Charles Fuller won a Pulitzer for the work, and if you don't already know the story, the ending may surprise you. "A Soldier's Play" *

Jan 24-Feb 5, 2025

If you loved the musical, "Hamilton", you'll want to see "1776" too.

It's an all-female and gender-neutral, multicultural cast telling the story of the Founding Fathers.

1776 *

Feb 14-26, 2023

"The Six wives of Henry VIII" take center stage for women's history month.

It hit Broadway last year, and it's blown up on social media and on stage.

So we headed to the nation's capital for a behind-the-scenes look at The National Theater, where it's currently playing and where the Tony Award-winning costumes are on full glorious display.

The show is a mash-up of a Broadway musical and a pop concert with each Queen taking the stage with a solo singing HER story, elevating the wives to more than the powerful man they married and the saying they've become known for-divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

SIX - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Mar 21 - Apr 9, 2023

"Beetlejuice" introduces Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic movie to a whole new generation, combining horror with outrageous comedy.

It follows the story of Lydia, who is obsessed with death and the afterlife, and Beetlejuice, a character from the nether world who's obsessed with the idea of living.

There's a brand new score along with beloved old songs.

"Beetlejuice - Kimmel Cultural Campus"

May 30-Jun 11, 2023

We headed to Hollywood to be transported to the Moulin Rouge in turn-of-the-20th century Paris. The musical is a revival of the 2001 movie and 10 years in the making; that's how long it took to get the rights to the 75 pop songs in the score, covering 160 years of music.

The costumes and set are decadent and lush, the story a mashup of other Broadway musicals with both hidden and forbidden love.

The artist, Toulouse-Lautrec is a club regular, and there's the wealthy Duke playing the villain who threatens to destroy it all.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" - Kimmel Cultural CampusJuly 5-30, 2023

Shows back by popular demand

"Annie" is the season's opening act.

The show features classics like "It's a Hard Knock Life" and "Tomorrow" with a fresh perspective but the story remains the same -- a little girl who believes in a better tomorrow as she tries to figure out how to win over Daddy Warbucks.

"Annie" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Oct 11-16

"Les Misérables" is making its pandemic-delayed return to Philadelphia.

It was supposed to open in March of 2020 at the Academy of Music.

This will be one of the first performances for the touring production since the start of COVID.

"Les Misérables" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Nov 2-13

"Come From Away" is coming back to Philadelphia in February.

It's one of the all-time Philadelphia audience favorites, a true story that unfolded in the days after the 9/11 attacks when 38 planes and thousands of passengers were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland.

And the people in that tiny town opened their homes and hearts to strangers.

"Come From Away" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Feb 7-12, 2023

"CATS" is another Philadelphia favorite, selling out almost every performance.

The Broadway classic puts performers in full feline form, from the intricate design of the makeup to the mesmerizing cat-like moves and the famous Andrew Lloyd Weber score.

"CATS" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Mar 13-19, 2023

The rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" returns during the Easter season.

It's the classic score by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, telling the story of Jesus' last days through song.

It was a game-changer when it first hit the stage a half-century ago.

This revival of the classic was created in London and brought to America to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original, delayed a few years by the pandemic.

Jesus Christ Superstar - Kimmel Cultural Campus

May 2-7, 2023

"The Lion King" has engaged audiences for more than two decades, and it's the final show of the Broadway series, with an extended four-week run next summer.

The production has won more than 70 global theatrical awards.

"The Lion King" - Kimmel Cultural CampusAug 16-Sept 10

"Blue Man" comes to town for the holidays

The holidays are always a big time for Broadway.

The kids are out of school so people come to the city to shop, dine and see a show.

That's why you'll always find a family-friendly favorite playing the week between Christmas and New Year.

This year, it's "Blue Man Group".

We headed North to the Big Apple to catch them in action.

Blue Man Group - Kimmel Cultural CampusDec 27-31

Broadway Philadelphia resident companies bring music, dance and more

We are at the Academy of Music getting ready for the start of a new Broadway series here in Philadelphia. The musicals are a huge draw but so is the music, dance and storytelling from the Philadelphia Orchestra and the resident companies on the Kimmel Cultural campus.

It's the Philadelphia Orchestra's first full season back.

It reflects the new partnership between the Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus, including an old favorite with a new name -- The Miller Theatre, formerly known as The Merriam.

Among the new leadership's goals? To spotlight social issues and make the campus more accessible to the community.

Opening night for the orchestra is September 28th at Verizon Hall with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The ensemble will be joined by composer and flutist Valerie Coleman.

Coleman's recognized for '7 O'clock Shout' celebrating healthcare workers.

Yannick and the Philadelphia Orchestra just won their first Grammy for the symphonies of Florence Price.

Yannick also leads the Negro Folk Symphony, inspired by traditional spirituals.

And Yannick brings the world premiere of "The Vespers of the Blessed Earth" at Verizon Hall.

A song about protecting the natural environment.

---

The Philadelphia Ballet begins in October with a magical evening at the Academy of Music.

It starts off with Cinderella, which is set to the score of Prokofiev. It features the choreography of Ben Stevenson.

And that goes for adults, too.

George Balanchine's family tradition 'The Nutcracker' will run the holiday season at the Academy of Music.

Then, it's 'New Works,' 3 premieres by 3 renowned choreographers.

The intimate show will take place at the Perelman Theater.

Expect new pieces from world-renowned Artistic Director Angel Corella.

---

Opera Philadelphia is kicking off its Festival 'O' 22 in late September with a production of Toshio Hosokawa's 'The Raven.

It's a one-woman opera based on Edgar Allan Poe's poetry that will be staged at the Miller Theater.

There are 30 different performances in all, across multiple venues. Rossini's Otello from Shakespeare will play at the Academy of Music.

There's Opera on Film too.

Including the world premiere of Black Lodge, a mix of horror and rock'n'roll, inspired by David Lynch's Twin Peaks.

For the Winter Concert, Opera Philadelphia Chorus and Orchestra meet at the Academy of Music.

Carmina Burana will be paired with Credo, prose taken from W.E.B. Du Bois.

The spring production is La bohme. But it's a La bohme like you've never seen it before," says Luzi.

A hip-hop opera, with a film starring Beyonce, and an official Opera Philadelphia beer from Conshohocken Brewing Company

"Called Hopper Philadelphia," says Luzi.

---

PHILADANCO takes the stage in late October with 'Continuum,' featuring four next-generation choreographers including 3 PHILADANCO alum.

The choreographers have been working with the dancers for two years now, all producing PHILADANCO premieres.

PHILADANCO has new leadership too, with Kim Bears-Bailey picking up the reins from legendary founder Joan Myers Brown.

---

Kimmel Cultural Campus | Facebook | Instagram

Philadelphia Orchestra | Facebook | Instagram

2022-23 Season

Venue: Verizon Hall, 300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Arts Launch, open for a free day of performances, September 10, 2022

Opening Night Celebration with Yannick and Lang Lang, September 28, 2022

Trifonov Returns, Valerie Coleman's 'Umoja,' Anthem for Unity, September 30, October 1, 2, 2022

Strauss and Price, violinist Randall Goosby, October 6, 7, 8, 9, 2022

Yannick Leads Schumann and Dawson, February 2, 3, 2023

Blessed Earth, March 30, April 1, April 2, 2023

Philadelphia Ballet | Facebook | Instagram

2022-23 Season

Cinderella, Academy of Music, Oct 13-23, 2022

240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker' Academy of Music, Dec 9-28, 2022

240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

New Works, Perelman Theater, Feb 3-11, 2023

300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Sleeping Beauty, Academy of Music, Mar 2-12, 2023

240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Coppélia, Academy of Music, May 11-14, 2023

240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Opera Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

2022-23 Season

Festival O22, various venues

Toshio Hosokawa's The Raven, Miller Theater, September 21, 24, 29, October 1, 2022

250 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Rossini's Otello, Academy of Music, September 23, 25, 30, October 2, 2022

240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Opera on Film, Philadelphia Film Center, September 27-October 2, 2022

1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Black Lodge, Philadelphia Film Center, October 1, 2, 2022

1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Winter Concert, Carmina Burana and Credo, Academy of Music, February 3, 5th 2023

240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Spring production Puccini's La bohme, Academy of Music, April 28, 30, May 5, 7, 2023

240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

PHILADANCO | Facebook | Instagram

Continuum, Perelman Theater, October 28, 30, 2022

300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

Dinner with your show: Food from Philly favorite Chef Jose Garces

Volver Restaurant on the ground floor of the Kimmel Center offers a taste of Chef Jose Garces' travels around the world.

The restaurant closed with the theaters at the start of the pandemic and when the curtains rose again last fall, the former Iron Chef introduced new chef-in-residency programming.

The inaugural residency featured six emerging chefs, with a focus on diversity. The chefs get exposure plus mentorship from Chef Garces.

Diners can order Chef Garces' food or the resident chef's food.

The chef-in-residency program has wrapped its first season but will launch with a new class of emerging chefs in September.

In addition to Volver, there is catering, concessions at each show and a brand new café opening at the Kimmel Center this fall.

You can also do happy hour at Balcony Bar as part of Center City Sips, Wednesdays through August 31.

And when the Broadway series kicks off this fall, look for specially-themed cocktails that are available during the run of the show at Volver and concession.

Dining at the Kimmel Cultural Campus | Volver Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram

300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

215-670-2302