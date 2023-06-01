Delaware County bus driver sentenced in 'upskirt' photos case

A former Delaware County bus driver was sentenced Thursday after admitting to taking inappropriate pictures of students.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Delaware County bus driver was sentenced Thursday after admitting to taking inappropriate pictures of students.

Bruce Garner, 71, pleaded guilty on February 23 to a slew of sexual offenses. He was arrested last year while driving for the Marple Newtown School District.

He was sentenced to 21 to 48 months behind bars and 8 years of probation. He must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.

A search warrant found more than 100 so-called "upskirt" videos of preteen and teenage girls on his cell phone, according to authorities.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Garner befriended the girls and would have conversations with them.

It was only when a few of the girls noticed he was holding his phone at his side as they got on and off the bus that they told their parents, Stollsteimer said.

The parents immediately told the school district and the investigation began.