Get back to brunch at these 5 great breakfast spots

Here are five of the best places to grab brunch in Philadelphia.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
September is National Breakfast Month and we're celebrating with a roundup of eggs-cellent spots for brunch.

At Cafe Y Chocolate, you can enjoy Mexican Brunch all day.

The Barnes Foundation serves a casual brunch with a full bar in its covered outdoor garden.

Talula's Garden also provides a lush setting with your meal with farm-to-table favorites such as the brunch bowl with short ribs, grits and mushrooms, chicken and waffles and homemade pastries and breads.
As a bonus, Love in Center City has tasty offerings up and down the menu.


Cafe Y Chocolate | Facebook
1532 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
267-639-4506

The Garden Restaurant Cafe at the Barnes Foundation
Brunch Saturdays & Sundays, 11am-4pm
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

Talula's Garden | Instagram
Brunch Saturday-Sunday, 10am-2pm

210 West Washington Square, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-592-7787

The Love | Brunch Menu | Instagram
130 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-433-1555

Talula's Table
102 W State St, Kennett Square, PA 19348
610-444-8255
