Get back to brunch at these 5 great breakfast spots

At Cafe Y Chocolate, you can enjoy Mexican Brunch all day.
The Barnes Foundation serves a casual brunch with a full bar in its covered outdoor garden.
Talula's Garden also provides a lush setting with your meal with farm-to-table favorites such as the brunch bowl with short ribs, grits and mushrooms, chicken and waffles and homemade pastries and breads.
As a bonus, Love in Center City has tasty offerings up and down the menu.
Cafe Y Chocolate | Facebook
1532 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
267-639-4506
The Garden Restaurant Cafe at the Barnes Foundation
Brunch Saturdays & Sundays, 11am-4pm
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
Talula's Garden | Instagram
Brunch Saturday-Sunday, 10am-2pm
210 West Washington Square, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-592-7787
The Love | Brunch Menu | Instagram
130 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-433-1555
Talula's Table
102 W State St, Kennett Square, PA 19348
610-444-8255