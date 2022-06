FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County are investigating after two vehicles collided in Falls Township.The incident happened Wednesday just before 8 a.m. in the area of New Ford Mill and Bordentown roads.Police say the collision involved a dump truck and a garbage truck.The moments leading up to the crash are still unclear at this time.So far, no injuries have been reported from the crash.Road closures in the area of the accident are expected while officials continue their investigation.