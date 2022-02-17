crime

Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death taken into custody; homicide investigation continues

Brian Joseph Carey was arrested by state troopers on drug charges. The homicide investigation is active and ongoing.
By
BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man wanted as a person of interest in his stepfather's homicide was taken into custody Wednesday night, Bucks County officials said.

Brian Joseph Carey, 41, was arrested in Trumbauersville Borough by state troopers on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility under $750,000 bail.

Officials say the homicide investigation is active and ongoing.

Carey was being sought as a person of interest in the killing of his stepfather, 78-year-old Joseph Michael Jakimowicz.

Officers in Bristol Township were dispatched to the 700 block of Winder Drive at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they found Jakimowicz dead inside the home.

Police are also asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bristol Township Detectives at 215-785-4040.
