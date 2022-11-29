Bucks County woman sentenced in 2021 crash that killed Korean War veteran

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County woman has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for a crash that killed a Korean War veteran in 2021.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on March 25, 2021, in the 300 block of County Line Road in Lower Southampton Township.

Authorities say 46-year-old Adrienne Breslin of Upper Southampton was driving her Dodge Durango in the eastbound lanes when she crossed over the center turning lane into the opposite lane of traffic.

Adrienne Breslin Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Breslin's Durango crashed head-on with a vehicle being driven by 87-year-old Irwin Linder.

Linder was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

"Investigators determined Breslin was traveling at 48 mph when she crashed and did not try to slow down by applying her brakes prior to the crash," the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

In August, Breslin pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and related charges. She was sentenced Monday to two to five years in state prison, followed by two years of probation.

Breslin also entered two guilty pleas in August for two unrelated DUI cases.

On Sept. 10, 2021, less than six months after the fatal crash, Breslin was arrested by Upper Southampton police on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities say she was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Five months later, in Feb. 2022, Breslin was arrested again for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Breslin was sentenced to additional concurrent jail sentences on the two DUI cases.