MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania -- A small porch fire caused a scare in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.
Neighbors reported hearing an explosion around 11 p.m. on the unit block of Wilfred Drive in Morrisville.
But fire officials say that's not what happened.
They say the homeowner had tossed out embers from a stove which ignited the flames.
Fire officials say there was no explosion.
SEE ALSO: Christmas Day house fire kills father, 2 children in Quakertown, Pa.
Firefighters got the fire under control but ended up breaking out some of the windows during their efforts.
The family of three that lives in the home was able to escape unharmed.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Bucks County house fire under control, officials say there was no explosion
Firefighters got the fire under control but ended up breaking out some of the windows during their efforts.
TOP STORIES
Show More