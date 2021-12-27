Bucks County house fire under control, officials say there was no explosion

Firefighters got the fire under control but ended up breaking out some of the windows during their efforts.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire officials say there was no explosion in Bucks County

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania -- A small porch fire caused a scare in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion around 11 p.m. on the unit block of Wilfred Drive in Morrisville.

But fire officials say that's not what happened.

They say the homeowner had tossed out embers from a stove which ignited the flames.

Fire officials say there was no explosion.

SEE ALSO: Christmas Day house fire kills father, 2 children in Quakertown, Pa.

Firefighters got the fire under control but ended up breaking out some of the windows during their efforts.

The family of three that lives in the home was able to escape unharmed.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
3 killed after driver slams into AC Expressway toll booth: Police
Eagles beat Giants 34-10. Here's how Philly can clinch playoff berth
Man shot during Southwest Philly carjacking
Father, 2 sons killed in Christmas morning house fire
Mummers Parade: Full list of parking restrictions and road closures
Popular Chestnut Hill restaurant target of Christmas Day robbery
Embiid has 36 points and 13 rebounds, 76ers beat Wizards
Show More
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
West Philly friends donate toys and coats to neighborhood
Shoppers flock to stores for post-Christmas returns
4 injured after drive-by shooting in North Philly
Why messaging on boosters isn't working
More TOP STORIES News