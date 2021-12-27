Bucks County house fire under control, officials say there was no explosion

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania -- A small porch fire caused a scare in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.Neighbors reported hearing an explosion around 11 p.m. on the unit block of Wilfred Drive in Morrisville.But fire officials say that's not what happened.They say the homeowner had tossed out embers from a stove which ignited the flames.Fire officials say there was no explosion.Firefighters got the fire under control but ended up breaking out some of the windows during their efforts.The family of three that lives in the home was able to escape unharmed.