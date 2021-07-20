Multi-Agency Resource Center opens for Bucks Co., Philly residents impacted by flooding

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday (7/20) at Keystone Elementary School on the 1800 block of Keystone Street in Croydon.
Representatives from numerous local and state agencies will be on hand to help individuals, families and businesses find the resources they need.
"Residents are hurting and need and deserve support as they begin to recover from the devastating impact of these storms," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. "Establishing this resource is an important first step to help impacted individuals navigate what is often a confusing process so they can gain access to the needed resources."
In addition to municipal and legislative representatives, agencies slated to participate include:
- American Red Cross
- Bucks County Animal Response Team
- Bucks County Area Agency on Aging
- Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency
- Bucks County Emergency Management Agency
- Bucks County Health Department
- Bucks County Intermediate Unit Head Start Program
- Bucks County Office of Military Affairs
- Bucks County Opportunity Council
- City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management
- Legal Aid of Southeastern PA
- PA Department of Environmental Protection
- PA Department of Transportation
- PA Office of Attorney General
- PA Emergency Management Agency
- PA Housing Finance Agency
- PA Insurance Commission
- PA Labor and Industry
- Salvation Army
- Southeast Volunteers Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD)
The center will open at the same time and location on Wednesday (7/21), as well.
