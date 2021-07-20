Multi-Agency Resource Center opens for Bucks Co., Philly residents impacted by flooding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10892362" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Tom Wolf visited Bucks County residents who described five to six feet of raw sewage and water pouring into their basements during the flood.

American Red Cross

Bucks County Animal Response Team

Bucks County Area Agency on Aging

Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency

Bucks County Emergency Management Agency

Bucks County Health Department

Bucks County Intermediate Unit Head Start Program

Bucks County Office of Military Affairs

Bucks County Opportunity Council

City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management

Legal Aid of Southeastern PA

PA Department of Environmental Protection

PA Department of Transportation

PA Office of Attorney General

PA Emergency Management Agency

PA Housing Finance Agency

PA Insurance Commission

PA Labor and Industry

Salvation Army

Southeast Volunteers Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10883228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The torrential rain that flooded parts of the region is being termed a "100-year flood." Meteorologist Cecily Tynan explains.

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More assistance is available for all Bucks County and Philadelphia residents impacted by last week's devastating floods.A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday (7/20) at Keystone Elementary School on the 1800 block of Keystone Street in Croydon.Representatives from numerous local and state agencies will be on hand to help individuals, families and businesses find the resources they need."Residents are hurting and need and deserve support as they begin to recover from the devastating impact of these storms," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. "Establishing this resource is an important first step to help impacted individuals navigate what is often a confusing process so they can gain access to the needed resources."In addition to municipal and legislative representatives, agencies slated to participate include:The center will open at the same time and location on Wednesday (7/21), as well.