flooding

Multi-Agency Resource Center opens for Bucks Co., Philly residents impacted by flooding

The resource center will be open Tuesday 7/20 and Wednesday 7/21
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Center opens for Bucks Co., Philly residents impacted by flooding

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More assistance is available for all Bucks County and Philadelphia residents impacted by last week's devastating floods.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday (7/20) at Keystone Elementary School on the 1800 block of Keystone Street in Croydon.

Representatives from numerous local and state agencies will be on hand to help individuals, families and businesses find the resources they need.

RELATED: Gov. Wolf tours Bucks County homes hit by historic flooding
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Tom Wolf visited Bucks County residents who described five to six feet of raw sewage and water pouring into their basements during the flood.



"Residents are hurting and need and deserve support as they begin to recover from the devastating impact of these storms," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. "Establishing this resource is an important first step to help impacted individuals navigate what is often a confusing process so they can gain access to the needed resources."

In addition to municipal and legislative representatives, agencies slated to participate include:

  • American Red Cross

  • Bucks County Animal Response Team

  • Bucks County Area Agency on Aging

  • Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency

  • Bucks County Emergency Management Agency


  • Bucks County Health Department

  • Bucks County Intermediate Unit Head Start Program

  • Bucks County Office of Military Affairs

  • Bucks County Opportunity Council

  • City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management

  • Legal Aid of Southeastern PA

  • PA Department of Environmental Protection

  • PA Department of Transportation


  • PA Office of Attorney General

  • PA Emergency Management Agency

  • PA Housing Finance Agency

  • PA Insurance Commission

  • PA Labor and Industry

  • Salvation Army

  • Southeast Volunteers Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD)


The center will open at the same time and location on Wednesday (7/21), as well.

RELATED: '100-year flood' hits part of the Philly region | What does that mean?
EMBED More News Videos

The torrential rain that flooded parts of the region is being termed a "100-year flood." Meteorologist Cecily Tynan explains.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyphiladelphiafloodingamerican red crosssalvation armygov. tom wolfsevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
Chester Co. man saves family from floodwaters
New Jersey weighs expanding flood buyback program after Ida
Trooper rescues family stranded in floodwaters
Flood victim given days to move out of apartment with missing floor
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News