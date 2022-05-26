pet adoption

2 months after Philly dog attack, Buddy the cat finds his 'furever' home

"Buddy has touched so many lives...he gave us all something we desperately needed - hope."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News Brighter News: May 26, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's good news for Buddy the cat more than two months after being attacked by two dogs in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says Buddy has officially been adopted by his foster parents Dr. Katie Venanzi and her husband David.

The PSPCA posted this update to its Facebook page on Thursday:

"When Buddy left for foster care to continue his road to recovery, we were all hopeful that he'd already found what would become his 'furever' home. As the days and weeks passed, Katie & Dave fell more and more in love with Buddy and his spunky personality (who could blame them?). And, to top it off, Buddy and his feline foster sibling, Teddy, were fast friends."




Video showed two people walking by a home on Granite Street in Frankford on March 22 when they apparently allowed two dogs to attack Buddy.

One person in the video could be heard encouraging the dogs, saying "good boy," as the vicious attack continued.

Days after the incident, a 17-year-old and 12-year-old surrendered to face charges.

EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing charges following a vicious attack on Buddy the cat in Philadelphia's Frankford section.



The dogs involved were taken into the custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The PSPCA said Buddy suffered serious internal injuries and took time to recover.

Last month, Buddy found his foster home with Katie and David. And it is now, as the PSPCA said, his 'furever' home.

EMBED More News Videos

Buddy the cat is headed to a foster home after a vicious attack in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.



The organization's Facebook message continued:

"Buddy has touched so many lives. He has been cheered on from all corners of the globe, and he gave us all something we desperately needed - hope.

Buddy is a symbol of everything we do here at the Pennsylvania SPCA. Our Humane Law Enforcement team rescues animals every day from cruelty & neglect. Our medical team works miracles to breathe life back into the most critical patients. And, our foster and adoption teams find our animals the very best homes.

All of this is only possible because you cared enough to support us. We receive no city, state or federal funding for our law enforcement work.

Buddy's journey with us has come to an end. But the funds raised in his honor will save the next victims of cruelty and neglect."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiaanimal crueltyspcacatsdog attackfeel goodpet adoption
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
Philly animal shelters stressed as dog surrenders rise
Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner
NJ mayor calls on state to assist with animal shelter dilemma
Shelters see influx of pet surrenders as more people go back to work
TOP STORIES
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
9-year-old dies after car crashes into water ice truck in North Philly
4 people shot walking to Philadelphia prom party: Police
Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban
Phillies up to old tricks with bullpen, Girardi's decisions
Show More
Philly TSA union president says to expect long security lines
AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate Today
Teen stranger found shot in woman's South Philly home dies
Charges pending against woman after students ingest THC edibles
GoFundMe scam's homeless vet expected to be sentenced in federal court
More TOP STORIES News