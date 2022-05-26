2 months after Philly dog attack, Buddy the cat finds his 'furever' home

"When Buddy left for foster care to continue his road to recovery, we were all hopeful that he'd already found what would become his 'furever' home. As the days and weeks passed, Katie & Dave fell more and more in love with Buddy and his spunky personality (who could blame them?). And, to top it off, Buddy and his feline foster sibling, Teddy, were fast friends."

"Buddy has touched so many lives. He has been cheered on from all corners of the globe, and he gave us all something we desperately needed - hope.Buddy is a symbol of everything we do here at the Pennsylvania SPCA. Our Humane Law Enforcement team rescues animals every day from cruelty & neglect. Our medical team works miracles to breathe life back into the most critical patients. And, our foster and adoption teams find our animals the very best homes.All of this is only possible because you cared enough to support us. We receive no city, state or federal funding for our law enforcement work.Buddy's journey with us has come to an end. But the funds raised in his honor will save the next victims of cruelty and neglect."