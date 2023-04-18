Sudden bridge closure hurting some Burlington County, New Jersey businesses

What started as a bridge rehabilitation project between Moorestown and Maple Shade in New Jersey has turned into a bridge closure.

BURLINGTON CO., New Jersey (WPVI) -- What started as a bridge rehabilitation project between Moorestown and Maple Shade in New Jersey has turned into a bridge closure, sending drivers on a detour.

"I re-route my route, it's a little bit longer," said Joe Savino of Moorestown, who normally crosses the Main Street bridge to get to work in Philadelphia.

The bridge that crosses the Pennsauken Creek closed on March 30 when Burlington County engineers discovered deteriorating conditions under the bridge.

Crews are now working on shoring up the pilings with concrete, which should take another few weeks.

For the businesses right next to the bridge on West Camden Avenue in Moorestown, the unexpected closure has meant a big blow to their bottom line.

"Our takeout and our pickup, particularly coming from Maple Shade, Cherry Hill and Pennsauken, just disappeared," said Wing King owner Michael Babcock. "What used to be a drive over the bridge is now either direction you go is another four miles."

While signs are up saying businesses are open, folks at the Wing King say the signage is confusing, and a separate ongoing township project is making Camden Ave. even more congested.

They want people to know their business and the parking lot is open.

"One lady came in and said, 'I wasn't sure if I was going to get a ticket or not,'" said Babcock.

The owners of the Dunkin' across the street say they've seen business drop by about 60%. He's worried he won't see those customers again after the bridge reopens.

"What happens is when bridges close or roads close, people's habits change. And when they change they don't come back," said franchise owner Nilesh Patel.

A county spokesperson says while they added more signage on Monday, they're still looking at the signs and how they can adjust them.

They hope to reopen this bridge in a few weeks, possibly with a weight restriction.

A long-term solution for the bridge would come after that.