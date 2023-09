MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of perfume and makeup.

Officers say the pair put $1,500 worth of merchandise into a basket and walked out of the Ulta store in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

It happened on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects drove off in a black Honda Accord with Pennsylvania tags.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police.