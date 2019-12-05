Comcast executive David L. Cohen to step down from operations

PHILADELPHIA -- A top Comcast executive who's been a longtime civic leader in Philadelphia is stepping down from his operational duties next year as he turns 65.
David L. Cohen has helped guide the cable giant's lobbying, communications and corporate administration as senior executive vice president.
The former law firm partner has been at Comcast since 2002.
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts in a company memo Thursday says Cohen will stay on as a senior advisor.
Cohen is also the chairman of the University of Pennsylvania's Board of Trustees and was chief of staff to former Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell.
Cohen was recently featured on 6abc's Overheard at Tredici, which you can watch in the video player above.
David and Ajay Raju sit down to talk about David's insights around equity, equality, opportunity and the role of business in finding a lasting end to poverty.
