Overheard with Ajay Raju and Allan Domb - Part 1

0 - 8:50 Who is Allan Domb and why is he running for Mayor? Wrestler, Janitor, Dishwasher, Condo King.

8:50 - 12:00 Violence & Public Safety; Education Crisis? Economic Opportunities.

12:00 - 18:50 Allan's approach to overhauling not only what we teach but how we teach our students.

19:00 - 21:30 How do we keep life sciences companies to stay in Philadelphia? How do we prepare our students for a future in life sciences careers?

21:30 - 32:50 Philadelphia's core strengths? Philadelphia's creative opportunities? Philadelphia's seize the moment opportunities?

