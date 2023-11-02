Video shows group of masked men ripping Israeli flag off wall of Bucks County business

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A business owner in Bucks County, Pennsylvania says the tensions over the war between Israel and Hamas led to his cafe being targeted.

Police in Upper Southampton Township are investigating what happened inside the Cafe Ole in the Valley on Wednesday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m., four men in face coverings walked into the business and headed straight back to a wall where an Israel flag was hanging.

Witnesses said the group was yelling "free Palestine."

The men pulled the flag off the wall and walked out of the cafe. The incident was caught on camera.

One of the business owners said they hung the Israeli flag as a show of support for one of the partners, who is from Israel and has family there.

"I don't know what message they were trying to promote, but what they did was they committed an act of terror. They disrupted a peaceful establishment. They scared young girls standing behind the counter," said Lawrence Kalikhman, co-owner of Cafe Ole in the Valley.

The owners said someone walked into the cafe Thursday morning and gifted them a new flag to hang up on the wall.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.