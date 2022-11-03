WATCH VIDEOS

Callowhill Archery targets indoor fun and hits the bullseye

ByNatalie Jason via WPVI logo
Thursday, November 3, 2022 3:52PM
Callowhill Archery offers lessons for people as young as 8, and also rents archery lanes and equipment by the hour for those with experience.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When people think of recreational sports, football, basketball, and baseball usually come to mind.

But Yuan Jie Wen is working to add archery to the list.

The former mechanical engineer took up the sport during the pandemic, and now runs one of the only indoor archery ranges in the city.

Callowhill Archery offers lessons for people as young as 8-years-old, and also rents archery lanes and equipment by the hour for those with experience.

The facility also has a family connection - it is in the building that housed his parents' tofu factory in the 1990s.

Callowhill Archery | Facebook | Instagram

446 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

267-924-6504

(open 1pm-9pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

