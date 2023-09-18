Camden city leaders announce new Eastside High School

The current Eastside High School was constructed almost a hundred years ago and has numerous issues.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden city leaders came together Monday morning to make a major announcement about a historic school.

"I am thrilled to announce our district is embarking on a brand new Eastside High School," Superintendent Katrina McCombs said during a ceremony in the school's gym.

She says the new Eastside High School will stand as a symbol of the unwavering dedication to providing opportunities for every student.

"I am grateful that our collective efforts have demonstrated and revealed that all of Camden's children, all of them, are valued. Because we're not just building a school, we're building a stronger, more sustainable, and equitable future," McCombs said.

The current Eastside High School was constructed almost a hundred years ago and has numerous issues - including roof and boiler problems.