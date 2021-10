Camden High School football team disqualified from playoffs after on-field fight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There will be no postseason for one South Jersey football team this year.On Wednesday, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) disqualified the Camden High School football team from the South Jersey Group 2 playoffs following an on-field fight during Saturday's game against Pleasantville. Players on both teams were involved."Any varsity team accumulating three or more player or coach disqualifications for flagrant, unsportsmanlike conduct prior to the start of a tournament - as is the case for Camden - will not be permitted to participate in that tournament," said the NJSIAA in a statement.The Camden City School District superintendent Katrina McCombs said while the ruling was "disappointing," it can be used as a "teachable moment for our student-athletes."Parents and players were not happy about the decision."One of our players got hit in the head with a helmet, I think a few of them got hit in the head with a helmet, what are you supposed to do with that? Walk away?" parent Tina Williams told Action News."Absolutely, we can say that something happened, that's all we can say. But is every team being held accountable? No," parent Charlett Graham said."It broke our hearts because football is all we got. We've been playing this since we were 5 years old," senior Nyair Graham said."For us, it's like a slap in the face," senior Manzh Tomkins said.The last time Camden played Pleasantville, it was an away game in 2019 when 10-year-old Micah Tennant was shot and killed in the stands. And this year, football games across the region have become a flashpoint for violence. Two weeks ago, Camden's game against Pennsauken Township abruptly ended because of a fight outside the stadium. Pennsauken confirmed that fight did not involve anyone from Camden."We're trying to make the best out of the situation even though we know the odds are against us," said junior Daishawn Boyd.There is no word on if the team will formally try to appeal the ruling.