child shot

Attorneys for family of child shot at high school football game file lawsuit against school district

Micah Tennant was shot in the neck as gunshots rang out at Pleasantville High School on November 15th, 2019.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lawsuit filed in 10-year-old's shooting death at football game

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Attorneys for the family of a 10-year-old boy who was shot at a high school football game in Atlantic County, New Jersey have filed a lawsuit against the school district.

Micah Tennant was shot in the neck as gunshots rang out at Pleasantville High School on November 15th, 2019.

Micah passed away five days later at the hospital.

RELATED: 10-year-old boy shot at Pleasantville high school football game laid to rest

Now, his family is suing the school board and state Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Family lawyers say the school did not do enough to protect Tennant or anyone else at that game.

RELATED: Atlantic City park named in honor of boy killed during football game shooting

The family is represented by Ben Crump, who also led the legal team for the family of George Floyd.

Attorneys say there is a history of security complaints at Pleasantville High School.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic citydeadly shootingnew jersey newshigh school footballchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Young girl shot multiple times while in vehicle near Chester market
Who shot 8-year-old at football game? Family, lawyer hope to find out
DA: High probability that police gunfire killed girl at football game
4-year-old boy shot, injured in Strawberry Mansion: Police
TOP STORIES
Body found confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide
Bats are making a comeback. Here's why that's a good thing
Study examines impact of shootings on kids' mental health
26-year-old killed in Fern Rock drive-by shooting identified
Sources: Ben Simmons won't report, done with Philadelphia 76ers
Delaware rowhome blaze kills 2 men; injures firefighters
Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Burlington Co.
Show More
Students head back to class after remnants of Ida damaged school
Chopper 6 shows aftermath of fiery crash on NJ Turnpike
3 charged in NYC restaurant assault claim racial bias
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
Arrest of teen in stolen car under investigation by Delco D.A.
More TOP STORIES News