Attorneys for family of child shot at high school football game file lawsuit against school district

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Attorneys for the family of a 10-year-old boy who was shot at a high school football game in Atlantic County, New Jersey have filed a lawsuit against the school district.Micah Tennant was shot in the neck as gunshots rang out at Pleasantville High School on November 15th, 2019.Micah passed away five days later at the hospital.Now, his family is suing the school board and state Interscholastic Athletic Association.Family lawyers say the school did not do enough to protect Tennant or anyone else at that game.The family is represented by Ben Crump, who also led the legal team for the family of George Floyd.Attorneys say there is a history of security complaints at Pleasantville High School.