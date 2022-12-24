'I love all y'all:' Camden, New Jersey officers surprise elderly residents with gifts

The visit nearly brought 81-year-old Emma Filmore to tears. "They're wonderful people, that's all I can say."

The department says efforts like this show neighbors someone is always willing to help.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A team of police officers in South Jersey is going above and beyond to take care of the seniors in the community.

The Camden County Police Department's Community Outreach Unit has made it a priority to not only check up on seniors but provide services for them.

"This is one of our most dangerous parts of the city," said Sgt. Angel Nieves as he drove through the neighborhoods.

He and seven other squad cars were on a mission to visit and surprise several elderly residents before Christmas.

The visit nearly brought 81-year-old Emma Filmore to tears.

"Oh my lord," she exclaimed when she opened the door and saw a team of officers with a box and food and a fleece blanket.

"They're wonderful people, that's all I can say," she said. "I love all y'all."

"They don't have the help that other people have," said Sgt. Nieves. "Which is all the more reason why we want to make sure our seniors in these parts are contacted."

Nieves said Filmore's reaction shows him that his squad is doing the right thing.

"It's that guardian mindset that officers have to embrace. it's not just about arresting people," he said.

And in return, it brings him joy to help neighbors like Gwendolyn Smith.

"Oh my God! This is something!" she said opening the door.

The department says efforts like this show neighbors someone is always willing to help.

"When you're old, it seems that nobody cares but you do," Smith said to the officers.