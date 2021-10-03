homicide

Man shot and killed in hallway of Camden apartment building

Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a hallway.
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden say an apartment complex was the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Northgate One Apartment building on the 400 block of 7th Street just after 6 a.m.

He died at the scene.

There is no word yet on the victim's age, or what led to the shooting.
