CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden say an apartment complex was the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the Northgate One Apartment building on the 400 block of 7th Street just after 6 a.m.
Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a hallway.
He died at the scene.
There is no word yet on the victim's age, or what led to the shooting.
Man shot and killed in hallway of Camden apartment building
