Man shot and killed in hallway of Camden apartment building

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden say an apartment complex was the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning.Officers were called to the Northgate One Apartment building on the 400 block of 7th Street just after 6 a.m.Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a hallway.He died at the scene.There is no word yet on the victim's age, or what led to the shooting.