NJ apartment complex undergoing major inspection amid tenant complaints of deplorable conditions

Residents say they are living with bugs and mold and it's making people, including children, sick.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden apartment complex is undergoing a major inspection after years of complaints from residents about deplorable conditions.

Officials with the county and the city went door to door on Wednesday to get a look inside All American Gardens located on South 8th Street.

"When they replaced the floors in my room, they just completely put wood on top of the black mold. They didn't even do nothing about the black mold," said resident Jasmine Vega.

"I just want to see this shut down and I don't want to see no more ladies and no more females with their children sick like I'm going through right now," added Betzaida Kellum.

Officials said they are talking to the owner about putting residents living in the worst apartments in a hotel until proper repairs are made.

"The owner here this is ridiculous how he's handling this," said Mayor Vic Carstarphen.

We called the landlord and the complex itself to get a response about the complaints and the inspection, but we have not heard back.