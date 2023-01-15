Who killed Jimel Quann in Camden? $5,000 reward offered for info

Jimel Quann was with a group of people hanging around the intersection of the 200 block of Marlton Pike when he was shot dead.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man standing with a group of people was gunned down in Camden back on February 20, 2021. Detectives believe he was targeted. Law enforcement officials hope you can help find his killer.

Jimel Quann was with a group of people hanging around the intersection of the 200 block of Marlton Pike near Baird Boulevard in Camden.

At about 12:30 a.m., police were called to the scene for a shooting.

"Upon their arrival, there was a male lying on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. Detectives say Quann has no history of violent crime, but they believe he was the intended victim.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

"We're asking the public to help by calling the Citizens Crime Commission. There's a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this person," said Montecalvo.

You can call 215-546-TIPS with any information. All calls will remain anonymous.

"You will get a code number, a seven-digit code number, the date and time that you call to be eligible for this reward. You must keep that, and upon conviction, if your information is used, you will get that $5,000."