Cumberland St. Candles, Lucky 13 Candle Co have the coolest, best-smelling candles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Emily Prohorchuck hand-pours all-natural soy candles drawing inspiration from her daily life in Fishtown.She's been making candles for 10 years as a side hobby for family and friends.A few weeks into the COVID-19 lockdown, she decided to make her hobby official, launching Cumberland Street Candles, and introducing what has become one of her top-sellers, Stress Relief.In the summer, she presses down flowers from her garden and makes oils. One of her unique conceptions is an upcycle custom-made 'beer can candle.'Amina Mack started Lucky 13 Candle Company as a way to give back and de-stress, but she also wanted her products to have a twist.They're two-in-one massage candles, that leave no residue. Mack is a lawyer who learned how to make candles on YouTube.She handcrafts her creations using all-natural ingredients and offers about six main scents. Peaceful Sleep includes lavender essential oil, Tranquility is lavender and peppermint, Positive Thoughts lavender, yang yling and a Touch of Paradise is eucalyptus.Each month, she donates a portion of proceeds to a local non-profit organization.As for the name, Lucky 13? Amina's birthday falls on the 13th and she believes the number 13 is actually a lucky number.