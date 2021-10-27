FYI Philly

Find your golden ticket at Candytopia's "Halloween Sweets and Treats," pop-up

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've got the golden ticket to a Willy Wonka-style experience that'll give you and your family the ultimate sugar rush.

"Candytopia is an immersive, interactive experience," says Jackie Cusack the General Manager of Candytopia.

Inside the Fashion District, the Candy Museum is hosting its first-ever "Halloween Sweets and Treats" pop-up, and costumes are strongly encouraged.

Create sweet memories as you trick or treat through a dozen curated spaces. There's everything from a jungle to an art gallery to a giant marshmallow pit.

Capture the fun at Sugar Rush Stations with plenty of photo ops to capture the sweet memories.

With a child ticket, you get an extra bag of candy at the end of your choices at the giant Bulk Candy Wall.

Tickets to this magical wonderland are on sale now, with openings Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 1.

Candytopia: Halloween Sweets & Treats | Instagram

Located at the Fashion District
901 Market Street #1150, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107

Ticket information:
October 22 to November 1, 2021

$28 for adults, $20 for kids 4 to 12, free 3 and under
Friday, Saturday and Sunday | 10am to 8pm
