Pedestrian critically injured after being struck in Center City

Investigators say the driver could not initially stop the vehicle.

Sunday, April 2, 2023 4:41PM
A woman was severely injured after she was struck by a car in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was severely injured after she was struck by a car in Center City.

The Action Cam was at the scene near the intersection of Broad and Lombard Streets.

Police say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the driver could not initially stop the vehicle.

The driver told police that the brakes failed when applied. The vehicle travelled a short distance before finally coming to a stop.

The driver remained on scene until police arrived.

