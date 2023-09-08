1 dead, at least 1 injured after car crashes into construction site in Philadelphia

There is no word yet on how the driver lost control.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a car crash on Thursday that left one man dead and at least one other injured.

It happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the area of Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street in the city's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

Officials say a driver with two passengers lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a construction area.

Officials say a 58-year-old man died as a result of the collision.

There is no word yet on the man's identity.

A 69-year-old male was listed in critical condition at the hospital and officials did not release the condition of the third passenger.

Police are expected to provide an update on the third victim soon.