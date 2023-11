Woman killed after car crashes into building along Route 130 in Camden County

Woman killed after car crashes into building along Route 130 in Camden County

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after a car crashed into a building along Route 130 in Camden, New Jersey on Wednesday night.

It happened at approximately 10 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Federal Street.

Police say the woman was driving a Toyota when she crashed.

The southbound lanes of Route 130 are closed as police investigate.

There is no word yet on what caused this incident.