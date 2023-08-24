Pennsylvania State Police investigate 2-vehicle crash that left 1 injured in Philadelphia

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, August 24, 2023 3:15AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash took place in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the Vine Street Expressway in Center City.

Officials say the crash temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of the expressway between Broad and 8th streets.

The roadway reopened just before 11 p.m.

Chopper 6 was over the scene.

Police say one person was transported to Thomas Jefferson Hospital as a result of the collision.

There is no word yet on the victim's condition or what caused the crash.

