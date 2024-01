Crews had to rescue the driver who was trapped inside the vehicle.

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash that landed a car inside a home.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Leithsville Road in Lower Saucon Township.

Investigators haven't released information on what may have caused the crash.