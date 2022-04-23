2 men seriously injured after CSX freight train collides with car

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured when a CSX freight train collided with a car.The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in Newark, Delaware where the tracks intersect with Main Street.Police say the train's force pushed the car about a block and a half before the train finally came to a stop.Investigators say the vehicle became disabled when it was going over the tracks.The two twenty-year-old men inside the car got out immediately, but they were still too close when the train hit the car.Both men were taken to Christiana Hospital by medics where they are listed in serious condition.The incident is currently under investigation by the Newark Police Department Traffic Unit.The Newark Police Department was assisted at the scene by the University of Delaware Police Department, AETNA Hook, Hose & Ladder Company, DelDOT, and CSX.Anyone with information related to this collision can contact Cpl. Jon Lee at 302-366-7100 X. 3462, or by email at jlee@newark.de.us.