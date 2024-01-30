The Urban League of Philadelphia held their annual job fair to uplift families and community members

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's always a good day to honor Martin Luther King Jr., and today the Urban League of Philadelphia did just that with their annual job fair.

"To be in the community and bring those employers, it's just truly a blessing and an opportunity that I'm truly grateful for," said Charity Wells, Director of Workforce Development at the Urban League of Philadelphia.

At Temple University, they sought to provide local people with networking opportunities as they take steps towards new employment and a better life.

"At this major event, it's important because jobs change the economic landscape of people's families. And especially when you're looking at folks that really need employment, this is a great opportunity for them to meet with many employers under one roof, and they're all hiring," said Michael Robinson, Director of Workforce at Temple University.

Job seekers were able to have face to face interactions with various potential employers, rather than sending applications online.

"The Urban League of Philadelphia, what we do is we support our community and empower them. African Americans and other underserved communities, we help them in areas such as health, advocacy, employment," said Wells.

This was the 13th annual Martin Luther King Job Fair during the 106th year of the Urban League of Philadelphia.

For more information on the Urban League of Philadelphia, check out their website.