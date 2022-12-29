Arson investigation underway after fire at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia

An officer on foot patrol discovered a large fire engulfing the basement of the building, authorities say.

Carpenters' Hall hosted the First Continental Congress in 1774 and was home to the first and second banks of the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an arson on Christmas Eve in a historic building within Independence National Historical Park in the Old City section of Philadelphia.

US Park Rangers say the fire occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at Carpenters' Hall on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

Multiple agencies responded and extinguished the fire.

Investigators are asking anyone who was nearby and may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at 1-888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

Carpenters' Hall is currently closed for a comprehensive preservation project. It is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 2, 2023.