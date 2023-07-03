After an arsonist shuttered Carpenters' Hall, the historic Philadelphia site will finally reopen to the public in time for July 4th.

Carpenters' Hall to reopen in time for July 4th after Christmas Eve arson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After an arsonist shuttered Carpenters' Hall, the historic Philadelphia site will finally reopen to the public on Monday, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The free reopening ceremony will feature guest speakers, performances and a ribbon cutting.

We got a look inside as the finishing touches were being made on the historic building on Chestnut Street in Old City.

Staff and repair crews have been working hard since the Christmas Eve fire to restore Carpenters' Hall.

This national landmark, finished in 1774, was home to the first Continental Congress and is the birthplace of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

An arsonist set the basement on fire last Christmas Eve.

A lot of the archives down in that area were destroyed, but we're told the oldest materials were kept off-site.

The recovery ended up costing about $1.3 million, in addition to an extensive preservation project they had just completed before the building was set on fire.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

With clean-up and recovery now complete, the building is ready for the public.

And it's the perfect time of year to reopen.

"Obviously, given our connection to the founding of the country, there's a nice synergy around July 4th. We really felt it was important to reopen now because it would highlight the historical significance of the building," Michael Norris, Executive Director of Carpenters' Halls, said.

For more information about Carpenters' Hall, visit carpentershall.org/.