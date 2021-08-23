Castellino's Italian Market 'makes subs, offers hubs'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Castellino's is a sandwich shop and Italian grocery known for its hoagies and specialty sandwiches.When co-owners Cara Jo Castellino Barrow and Matt Barrow realized they had extra space, they decided to make it available to local makers -- creating a hub for new or growing businesses.Food purveyors such as Float Dreamery and Newman the Food Man have weekend pop-ups -- hosted by Castellino's and held out the side window of the store.Matt and Cara post the schedule of upcoming pop-ups regularly on their Instagram.1255 E. Palmer Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-416-1187