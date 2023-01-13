WATCH LIVE

Man accused of targeting New Jersey Catholic churches in morning vandalism spree

Police say the suspect carried out this spree at three churches in Gloucester and Camden counties.

BySharifa Jackson via WPVI logo
Friday, January 13, 2023 10:38PM
A New Jersey man is facing bias intimidation, arson and other charges after police say he targeted Catholic churches in a vandalism spree on Friday.

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man is facing bias intimidation, arson and other charges after police say he targeted Catholic churches in a vandalism spree on Friday morning.

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Peter Sirolli of Deptford, carried out this spree at three churches in Gloucester and Camden counties.

It started around 7:12 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Woodbury.

Investigators say Sirolli burned the cross in front of the church.

He then went to Runnemede where he allegedly tried to throw a brick through the stained glass window at St. Theresa Church. He missed.

The crime spree ended at St. Agnes Church in Gloucester Township, where he allegedly smash a window and lit the flag pole on fire.

Police were able to track him down thanks to witnesses.

Sirolli was arrested on Good Intent Road in Deptford after what police say was a low-speed chase.

