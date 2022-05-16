fire

Firefighters battle apartment building fire in Center City

Officials say the four-story building had been converted into apartments.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire damaged an apartment building in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of South 10th Street between Spruce and Locust.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy flames coming from the back of the building.

Crews were able to place the fire under control, but it is unclear how many people are displaced.

No injuries were reported.

