Firefighters battle apartment building fire in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire damaged an apartment building in Center City Philadelphia.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of South 10th Street between Spruce and Locust.Firefighters arrived to see heavy flames coming from the back of the building.Officials say the four-story building had been converted into apartments.Crews were able to place the fire under control, but it is unclear how many people are displaced.No injuries were reported.