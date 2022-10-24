Wawa in Center City Philly is officially closed for good, another to follow

There's one less in Wawa in Center City now.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of two Wawas in Center City Philadelphia has closed its doors for good.

The chain's location at 19th and Market streets is now closed.

Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."

The store along 12th and Market streets will also close in the coming weeks.

Associates will be offered employment at other stores.

"All associates from these two stores will be offered continued employment at Wawa. These two closures do not necessarily impact or limit the potential for future stores in Philadelphia County. We continue to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor," a spokesperson said.

Wawa has adjusted and cut overnight hours at several stores and closed others completely in recent years.

The spokesperson had additional comments regarding the Market Street stores' closures:

"These closures do not diminish in any way our on-going commitment to serve the Philadelphia community or our acknowledgment of the effort and support we continue to receive from local police. It is our hope to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.

"We are very sorry we can't be there for our friends and neighbors at these two locations, but we continue to serve the community from our other nearby stores and our commitment to the greater region remains strong. Philadelphia is our hometown and that's something that will never change."