$10,000 reward offered for info on 2 Wawa armed robberies

The first incident happened at the Wawa at Bustleton Pike and Street Road in Feasterville around 2 a.m. Monday.

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for two armed robberies at Wawas in Bucks County.

Investigators say the same suspect then robbed a second Wawa along Holland Pike in Holland at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

"At Wawa, nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of our associates and our customers. Wawa will continue to do everything possible to partner with and support law enforcement in this investigation and in their ongoing efforts to protect our communities," said Wawa in a statement.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Brookes at 215-357-1235 ext 339 or email Sbrookes@LSTWP.org