Meet the Delaware woman who choreographs the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chauntee Andrews has been a huge force and lead choreographer for many years with the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.
This holiday she is more excited than ever to have put together the opening act to a quite fitting theme, "Brand New Day." Dancers are performing to the hit song by Diana Ross called "A Brand New Day."
"We are in the midst of a brand new day, but it's a happy time. We are all coming out of the pandemic, slowly but surely, and we are excited to be back on the street performing," she said.
The Claymont, Delaware native has choreographed for the parade for seven years.
SEE ALSO: Share your 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade memories!
She is the owner of Dance4Life Studio in Delaware and this year, ten of her dancers are in the parade. Overall, Andrews works with more than 500 dancers.
"It's a lot of work. It's a lot of being organized and keeping everything together. It starts very early, months in advance, in preparation for this one big day," she said.
Andrews has her hand in every routine throughout the three hour long parade.
This year, the finale features one of her own, Leanna Lyles. It's her third parade.
"The best part of this year is being able to come to the telecast part of the Art Museum and just being around so many beautiful souls," said Lyles.
The dancer is thrilled to be featured this year with a solo as the prima ballerina.
SEE ALSO: Meet some of the stars appearing in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
"It's such an amazing honor. There are so many dancers who paved the way for me and I am very grateful to have this opportunity," she said.
Andrews said the parade is a tradition for her that goes back to her childhood growing up in Philadelphia. She performed many years as a student with Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.
Now, Andrews is passionate about teaching and mentoring the next generation of dancers.
For more information about her school, visit Dance4LifeDelaware.com
Meet the Delaware woman who choreographs the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
Chauntee Andrews has her hand in every routine throughout the three hour long parade.
6ABC THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News