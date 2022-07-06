car fire

Car bursts into flames after multi-vehicle crash in Cheltenham Township, 1 injured

Chopper 6 was over the crash site as firefighters worked to put out the car fire.
CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on Cheltenham and Andrews avenues.

Three vehicles collided at the scene, with one bursting into flames.

One person was taken to an area hospital. The victim's condition has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

