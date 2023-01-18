Iconic Cherry Hill Diner to be replaced by car wash

The 3,620-square-foot automated car wash will take the place of the building that has operated continuously as a diner since 1965.

Members of the Cherry Hill Planning Board voted 5-2 in favor of tearing down the Cherry Hill Diner.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A car wash will replace an iconic South Jersey diner.

Members of the Cherry Hill Planning Board voted 5-2 Tuesday night in favor of tearing down the Cherry Hill Diner.

Board members heard testimony during a virtual meeting that went late into the night.

They voted in favor of building "Tidal Wave Auto Spa" on the site along Route 38 and Cooper Landing Road.

The 3,620-square-foot automated car wash will take the place of the building that has operated continuously as a diner since 1965.

Rendering of the Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash layout from the application by PJ Land Development, LLC.

According to the application by PJ Land Development, LLC, the car wash will include 24 free vacuum stations.

The developer's operations report says the car wash would typically hire a combination of 8 to 15 full-time and part-time positions.

"The car wash operations will include two lanes of stacking for customers to access the pay stations. One lane will serve monthly members and the other will serve single-paying customers. An attendant will be located between the pay stations to assist with customer service, sales, etc.," the report says.

The car wash would be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.